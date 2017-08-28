The other week, Sophie Allen shared two side by side pictures of her bum. Very quickly, the personal trainer’s Instagram post had gone viral, racking up over 20,000 likes.

But unlike other stories that start like this, this one happened for all the right reasons.

Allen was determined to show the reality behind the filtered world of “before and afters” that populate social media.

“UNFILTERED AF**** Just keepin’ it real with y’all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out!,” she captioned the cellulite-positive snap.

“Don’t ever let Instagram take away from your achievements, because there’s a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on. We all do it.

“Just don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you see all these celluliteless peeps out there. We have to embrace and love our bodies as they are, whilst working towards our healthiest, strongest selves #buttcomparison #alwaysreal #honestyhour.”

“I love being real with my followers, and I’d been asked a few times about cellulite and how to get rid of it – I thought it was the perfect opportunity to share that I didn’t actually get rid of cellulite, and even when you’re fit, strong and healthy, you can still have cellulite among other features deemed ugly or undesirable by so many,” she told Mamamia.