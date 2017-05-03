Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Jamie left a note for her parents that she would be ‘back soon’. Three days later, her body was found.

Her body was found in the woods near North Rock Hill Church, about a mile from her home: https://t.co/9DsnVvk7T0 pic.twitter.com/BVE7lyEs2E — Rock Hill Herald (@RHHerald) May 1, 2017

In the early hours of last Friday morning, 18-year-old Jamie Lee Allison Magras left a note for her parents telling them she’d be back home before 6am.

The South Carolina teenager took a few items of clothing and her driver’s license. When her family noticed she hadn’t taken her medication – which she was taking to prevent seizures – they alerted police, the Rock Hill Herald reports.

Three days after she disappeared, at 10:50am on Monday morning, her body was found in the woods near a creek behind a church.

“It’s not the outcome that anybody wanted from this,” York County Sheriff’s Spokesman Trent Faris told the media.

Jamie was due to graduate from high school in just a few weeks.

Police confirmed that no foul play was suspected in her death, but they have not released any further details about her death.

Her stepfather, Robert Marietta, told police her leaving from her home was “not normal behaviour”. Her family said she had not talked about any problems at home or school.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.

2. One dead, two injured after shooting in Melbourne.