You'll never guess who the media decided is fat now....

By ELIZABETH PLANK

Now that Kim Kardashian is no longer pregnant and the clap trap about Kate Middleton not being able to gain a significant amount of weight before she delivered, is at an end… the body police is running out of celebrities they can exploit to give you body dysmorphia. Instead of going for the usual unflattering pictures of Tyra Banks or Kate Upton bending down in awkward angles, they decided to pick the most visibly overweight celebrity they could find: Kate Moss.

Yes. Kate Moss is fat now, guys. Deal with it. Go home, skip the gym and eat a cheeseburger because there’s just no point in trying anymore. The Sun‘s article entitled “Even Supermodels Can Have Off Days!” is predictably hair-raising.

If Kate Moss, may I repeat KATE MOSS is overweight, what does that make the rest of us non-supermodels? It literally feels like the media has decided to troll women’s bodies and intentionally spam us with their flaws, deliberately spreading insecurities to every woman around the world.

Here’s a glimpse of The Sun‘s hard-hitting photo-journalism, minus the topless photo they just decided to plop in there. It comes to no surprise since the U.K. newspaper features a topless woman every single day in its infamous page 3. Because the only thing that’s better than coffee with your newspaper, is a topless lady!

Exhibit A: Behold, Kate Moss’ scandalous back fat.

Ew! Look at those totally invisible love handles totally not hanging over her bathing suit! What’s up those two fat pockets between her tail bone and her legs? How dare she have a butt? I’m pretty sure it’s a moral obligation for supermodels to have those surgically removed now.

Exhibit B: This photo shows clear evidence of a stomach.

Exhibit C: When she bends down, there’s an almost fold in her stomach. Did you catch it? No? Look harder. It’s between right between her two minuscule arms. Right above her tiny thighs.



I can’t even look at this! Why is she relaxing when she should be stressing out about her weight? Why is she drinking when she could be exercising? Why is she talking when she could be counting calories? She could at least suck in her belly in between her sips of wine. Women these days …