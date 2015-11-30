How to love a sexual partner with body image issues.

2. Take your time.

Take your time with her. Her mind is racing a thousand miles a minute, now that you've seen her naked, and there's a chance she's not present in the moment. Take your time with her so she can feed off of your energy. Kiss her slowly, touch her face, gently tug on her hair — before you even make your way down to her breasts.

Many women with body image issues are most self-conscious about their stomach, so when you get to her waist, hold on to her tight and bring her closer to you. Don't just go for the gold right away. Explore her body first, and bring her back to the moment.

3. Touch her. Everywhere.

You can't take your time forever, we all know. Eventually, you'll have to have her. You can't wait any longer. Before you do, make sure you've touched every part of her body. There's something deeply sensual about a partner touching the parts of you that you've spent your entire life hating. You can't read her mind, you can't tell what she's thinking, but read her body language.

Does she try to cover her stomach? Move her hands out of the way and kiss it. Does she pull the sheets up over her thighs? Rip them away and grab them tightly. Every woman wonders what her butt looks like during sex, so make it known that you're loving every bit of it. Every bit of her. Touch, squeeze, kiss, caress every part of body. There's no way that she can stay in her head forever if she's experiencing such passionate body contact.

4. Talk to her.

But don't expect her to talk back. If you tell a woman who despises her body that you think she's incredibly sexy, she's going to need a moment to process that. First, she may question if you're just saying that because you want to get laid. Second, she will take it in and believe it, for a moment, before deciding that you're saying it just to get laid. If you pair your words with actions that show her how sexy you think she is, perhaps she will take your statements at face value and soak them into her soul as she so desperately needs to do. But that may mean she doesn't have words for you. Yet.

Tell her how much she turns you on, how beautiful she is, how great she is at reading your body, and maybe consider this an offering, something you won't receive in return. But know that it's a huge deal, and you're definitely heightening the experience for her.