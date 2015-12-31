The discovery of a woman’s body found on the grounds of a Smithfield Plains primary school in northern Adelaide is being treated as suspicious.

Police said they were contacted by a member of the public just before 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The person had found the body near the corner of Peachey Road and Vincent Street.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death were being treated as suspicious.

“While the cause of death is not yet known, police are treating the death as suspicious at this stage and are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination that is expected to be held today.”

Elizabeth Criminal Investigation Branch and Crime Scene Investigators have examined the scene and will return to the site today.

