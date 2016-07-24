"How living with body dysmorphic disorder changed my definition of beauty."

“If only our eyes saw souls instead of bodies how very different our ideals of beauty would be.” -Unknown

I was diagnosed with Body Dysmorphic Disorder two years ago after becoming obsessed with the condition of my facial skin.

I spent the majority of my diagnosis numbed by medication; starring blankly into the mirror picking at severe cystic acne only I could see. I was emotionless and unable to control my compulsion to pick.

I felt so alone and frustrated in my experience, spending my days convincing myself that what I saw was real. My obsession controlled me and I lost everything.

I stopped eating, ended a five-year relationship, dropped out of university and missed out on so many special occasions and family celebrations, choosing instead to spend my days in front of the mirror.

Watch: Singer Christina Anu reflects on positive body image. Post continues after video.

My perception of reality was distorted by the expectation of perfection and the pursuit to meet the impossible standards of beauty our society has defined.

Our world has become so obsessed with physical beauty that we have forgotten what being beautiful truly means. Through my experience I was reminded that any any moment physical beauty can be taken away but the parts of ourselves hidden deep inside, our heart, spirit and soul, will never fade. Those parts of us only grow brighter and more beautiful with experience.

Beauty isn’t a perfect hip to waist ratio, prominent cheekbones or flawless skin. Those things are temporary. Beauty is standing in front of the mirror with tears running down your face because although you want to, you cannot stop your hands from picking. (Post continues after gallery.)

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.