"I started pole dancing because one of the school mums asked me."

If a mum at your school drop-off asked if you wanted to do pole-dancing lessons, what would you say?

What if you took a risk and said yes?

That’s what Jacqueline did and it’s not only changed the way she sees herself, but the way her young daughter sees her as well.

“To me being comfortable in your own skin is about what your body feels like and what your body can do – not what it looks like.”

And that’s a lesson she wants to pass on to her daughter.

“As I’ve challenged myself, taken myself out of my comfort zone and tried different things it’s made me more comfortable with my body.”

It’s an unorthodox method but it might change your life too.

Would you try pole dancing?