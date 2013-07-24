lifestyle

[email protected]#K YES! Finally, an awesome Blurred Lines parody.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

A boylesque troupe from the US have created their own gender-swapped version of the Blurred Lines video and IT. IS. FABULOUS.

Watch the Blurred Lines parody below:

Mod Carousel explained:

It’s our opinion that most attempts to show female objectification in the media by swapping the genders serve more to ridicule the male body than to highlight the extent to which women get objectified and does everyone a disservice. We made this video specifically to show a spectrum of sexuality as well as present both women and men in a positive light, one where objectifying men is more than alright and where women can be strong and sexy without negative repercussions.

Hells to the yes.

You can download the song here.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???