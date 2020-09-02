Therese's family was accused of 126 crimes against boys. Then the case was quietly dropped.

Prior to 2018, Therese Ann Cook was known in her community in the NSW Blue Mountains as the ecc﻿entric founder of a local circus school which she operated with the help of her family.

By that February, her name and theirs were plastered on the front page of newspapers and media sites (including this one) around the world.

The then 58-year-old, her brother Paul Christopher Cook, 52, and her daughters Yyani Cook-Williams and Clarissa Meredith, aged 29 and 23, had been arrested and charged with dozens of sickening crimes against children.

Watch: Members of the Cook family speak about their ordeal.



Video via Channel 9

Police filings detailed disturbing acts of sexual assault and abuse involving blood rituals, needles, knives and bitten tongues.

Then without warning and without explanation, the case against them was dropped in February this year.

Members of the family are due to appear on 60 Minutes on Sunday to share their side of what their lawyer described as "one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in NSW history".

Here's how it unfolded.

"I hadn't felt dread like that in my life."

The four members of the Cook family were arrested on February 5, 2018, along with three others who were not identified due to being underage at the time of the alleged offending.

Together, the group was charged with more than 120 offences, including kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and making child abuse material, which police claimed took place between 2014 and 2016.

The alleged victims were three boys aged between 2 and 7 at the time.

It was alleged that the children were sexually assaulted by the adults and were forced to sexually assault each other. Court documents also detailed instances in which the boys' skin was cut with a knife, needles were poked into their eyes, as well as other disturbing acts involving defecation and drinking blood.

Each of the accused pleaded not guilty, and in a preview for 60 Minutes, several of them describe being stunned by the accusations.﻿

"I was just told when I was arrested that I'd be in prison for 25 [years] to life," Therese Cook says.

"I hadn't felt dread like that in my life," a young male relative adds. "I was so afraid."