How a simple science lesson led one woman to discover a huge family secret.

When a woman at a California university started questioning her professor’s lesson on genetics, it’s likely most of her peers thought she was just struggling to understand.

But according to a fascinating story on Twitter, she was actually trying to come to terms with the fact that her own blood type made no sense, if her mum and dad were truly her biological parents.

A thread by Anya Hettich tells of how a biology lecture taught a fellow student that her father wasn’t really her father. And she watched all the drama unfold.

So on Monday we’re discussing blood types and this girl was trying to figure out why her blood type didn’t make sense on her Punnett square — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

It all started when students were asked to provide the blood types of their parents.

When asked by her professor, this girl told him her father’s blood type was O, her mother’s was A, and she was AB.

Errr.

Her professor politely explained that this was impossible, and perhaps her parents had remembered incorrectly.

Her counterargument was to… blame science.