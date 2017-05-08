Charlotte's doctor told her to just have a 'spa day'. She died three weeks later.

On January 4, 23-year-old Charlotte Foster complained of back pain and shortness of breath.

Dr Sunil Idicula Simon, her doctor in Newport, UK, allegedly told Charlotte her pain was “muscular in origin” and recommended she have a spa day and “get a massage”.

Three weeks later, Charlotte collapsed at work and went into cardiac arrest. She died three days later after suffering brain damage.

Charlotte had developed a fatal blood clot after being prescribed contraceptive pill Dianette five months before her death.

Now, her doctor is facing disciplinary action for his role in her death, with an inquest hearing that he had missed Charlotte's symptoms and not taken note of preliminary testing that revealed the 23-year-old was at risk of a blood clot if prescribed the drug, MailOnline reports.

Dr Simon, who is due to appear before a General Medical Council investigation on June 2, is accused of "failing to obtain an adequate history or consider the possibility of a pulmonary embolism (PE) or deep vein thrombosis (DVT)" from his patient.