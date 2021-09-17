"From someone who misses the hairdresser dearly, here's exactly how I care for my dyed blonde hair."

I dyed my hair blonde about six months ago… for the fourth time.

Ya girl has been blonde to brunette and back so many times it’s hard to keep track. I love being blonde, but it is a high maintenance colour (and I am high maintenance enough).

When I went blonde, a mere six months ago, I was not expecting that lockdown would inhibit my access to hairdresser… again. Which means that I’ve been left to navigate this world of brassy tones by myself.

And no, I don't even want to talk about my roots.

When people talk about brassy hair, they mean those unwanted brass tones that magically appear in coloured-blonde hair overnight. It’s every bottle blonde's worst nightmare.

When I go brassy, I go yellow and I like my hair to be platinum bordering on white.

Never yellow.

So when I decided to go blonde, again, I decided that this time I was going into it with my eyes wide open and with a head full of knowledge. First stop: why does blonde hair actually go brassy?

The two main reasons are:

1. The toner wears off. If you have naturally warm undertones (your hair is naturally some variation of brown or red) then when the toner (a sheer layer that counteracts the brassiness) wears off then your natural undertones will shine through.