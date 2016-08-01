Sarah Hocking became a mum. Nine days later she went blind.

Twelve months ago, we were about to be dealt a blow that would change our lives forever. However, the nine days leading up to that were pure euphoria with our son Archer entering into the world.

During these nine days, time stood still…

Our beautiful little man turned one this week. What a year it has been.

Archer at two days old. Source: Jill Gregg.

I know for me, at times, it has been very overwhelming looking back at all that we have accomplished in the last year. At significant moments in life, time stands still and memories come flooding in. At significant times during the week, Cam and I have had conversations that go along the lines of… "at this exact time a year ago, I was going in for my CAT Scan to see what was going on in my brain."

"At this time a year ago, I would have been in the ambulance looking at the digital clock near my bed, not knowing that that was the last time I could make out a digital clock without straining my eyes.

"At this time a year ago, I was lying on the theatre table crying tears of joy, seeing our baby being lifted above the surgical drapes."