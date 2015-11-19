A Sydney man is accused of pouring bleach down his partner's throat.

A woman is in hospital with chemical burns to her throat after what police allege was a violent domestic dispute.

A New South Wales man has been arrested for allegedly pouring bleach down his partner’s throat during a violent dispute on Monday November 16.

The alleged attack happened in Maroubra, a beach-side suburb in Sydney’s south-east.

Police say the man forced bleach down the woman’s throat, before fleeing the apartment.

“About 9pm on Monday (16 November 2015), a 39-year-old man was involved in an argument with his partner, a 37-year-old woman, at their home unit,” a police statement said.

“It will be alleged that during this argument, the man pushed the woman to the floor and forcibly poured bleach down her throat.”

Police said the woman is still in hospital, where she is being treated for lung damage and chemical burns to her throat.

The man will face court today, after police spent days searching for him.

He has been charged with reckless wounding, and using poison to inflict grievous bodily harm.

At least 77 women have died due to violence so far this year, well over one a week.