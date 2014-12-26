5 style secrets only Blake Lively can teach us.

As the calendar continues its festive march toward 2015, we’re making it official: Blake Lively won maternity style this year.

The best thing about Blake Lively’s sartorial choices? They’re totally relatable.

That is to say, us mere mortals can draw inspiration from her (mostly) accessible aesthetic, whether we’ve got a baby on board or not. Behold, the top lessons we’re taking away from Blake’s maternity style.

1. Mix patterns

You have to hand it to Blake for announcing her pregnancy with a look that set the bar for impeccable (and imitation-worthy) maternity dressing. She took to her website, Preserve, to share the news that she’s expecting in a batik-looking maxi skirt with an orchid-patterned blouse from Sam & Lavi. The overall look was so flawless, it sold out in no time. (Good news for fans: It’s available again through Preserve.)

Since then, she’s rocked the mixed-pattern look many times and always looks effortless - an approach that works on any body type, at any stage of life.

2. Go backless

When it comes to pregnancy style, much is made about dressing the bump and showing off a famously enhanced décolleté, too. But Blake reminds us of the importance of showing off some of our less-expected assets - like the gorgeous lines of the back.

For evidence, look no further than the sleek, backless Kaufmanfranco gown she wore to the L’Oreal Women of Worth awards in New York earlier this month. It’s the element of surprise that got everyone talking for all the right reasons.

3. Pick a colour

For all her boldness and pattern mixing, Blake’s also showed us the other side of the sartorial spectrum: that choosing a monochromatic look can be just as attention grabbing.