This could be Blake Lively's best maternity look yet.

Any pregnant woman will happily tell you that dressing to accommodate a growing belly can be a challenge.

So, imagine how daunting it must be to not only find a pregnancy-friendly outfit, but also wear it in front of the prying eyes of, well, the entire world.

This is precisely what Blake Lively‘s been going through in recent months. The actress’ second pregnancy has coincinded with the press tours for not one, but two of her upcoming films — Woody Allen’s Cafe Society and shark thriller The Shallows.

Rather than spending her days in track pants and hoodies, as she’d probably quite like to, Lively has been striding down red carpets and doing the interview rounds. And her maternity fashion game has been seriously on point.

Trying to look super fly and casual like @rosiehw always does in her outfit pics. ????#goals Day 1: #cafesociety movie press :) A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 12, 2016 at 2:40pm PDT

This morning, the 28-year-old — who has a daughter, James, with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds — shared a photo of herself heading off for a day of press in a coral embroidered dress by designer Jonathan Simkhai.

In the caption, she joked that she was attempting to look “super fly and casual”, taking model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as her inspiration.

But if you ask us, “glorious” would be the more appropriate adjective here. It’s possibly Lively’s best maternity look to date, and that’s saying something.

Watch: Three ways with a scarf. (Post continues after video.)