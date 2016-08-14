Blake Lively wants to introduce an unusual parenting trick in her home.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ baby, James, has occasionally been referred to as “the luckiest child ever to exist” (and not just by me, I swear).

And Blake‘s most recent musing on the way she wants to run her household only confirms that opinion.

Speaking to News.com.au, Blake spoke about her… unusual plans for raising her kids.

“I think it would be the greatest thing in the world to have a comment box in your home. I want to do it with my kids and I’m begging my sister to do it with hers,” The Shallows star explained.

“The kids could leave comments on what you could do better, or what the other kids could do better. Like when you leave a comment with management in a restaurant.”

Interesting.

“So, once we have a comment box and we are considered management, we will be the boss of our households,” she added.

Well, it’s certainly a unique perspective on parenting, and with another baby on the way, Blake and Ryan will have ample time to test it out.

And who knows? It just might work.

