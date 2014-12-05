beauty

Frockwatch: Blake Lively is NAILING maternity fashion.

Blake Lively is NAILING maternity fashion.

The 27-year-old, who is pregnant to equally gorgeous human Ryan Reynolds, appeared on the red carpet in the chicest of chic skin-tight black dresses, in the process she schooled pregnant women everywhere on how to dress a watermelon.

Well, that’s how to dress a watermelon if you have stylists on speed dial, a fat bank account, zero back fat and a perfectly round bump.

Look at her. JUST. LOOK. AT. HER.

As a fellow preggo, who is trying to track down something, ANYTHING, to wear to a family wedding, I half admire her and half feel like this:

Aside from a superhumanly gorgeous Blake Lively, the week in fashion has brought us some real gems. There was Taylor Swift’s escaping cleavage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Posh & Becks at the British Fashion Awards, and Lindsay Lohan wearing only what Lindsay Lohan can wear outside of a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal; a chunky gold sequin and hot pink feathered dress.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
David and Victoria Beckham
Emma Watson
Olivia Palermo
Lily Allen
Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne
Rita Ora
Karlie Kloss
Courtney Love (L), Italian designer Renzo Rosso and Lana Del Ray
Laura Bailey
Gwendoline Christie
Suki Waterhouse
Alexa Chung
Candice Swanepoel
Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss
Lottie Moss (L) and gues
Josephine Skriver
Poppy Delevingne
Melanie Brown

Who gets your vote for best dressed this week?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???