'Been busy.' Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child together.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child together.

While the couple haven't shared any details about the birth, Lively shared an Instagram post that showed she no longer has a baby bump, resulting in a deluge of comments.

"Been busy," she wrote in the post, which featured her with Reynolds and his mother Tammy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Reynolds shared how the couple's three daughters feel about their new sibling.

"They're in. They love it," he said.

"I'm very excited. We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Lively and Reynolds were cast as love interests in the superhero film The Green Lantern in 2010.

The couple married in 2012, and have three daughters together: eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.

Feature Image: Getty.