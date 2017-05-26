baby

Big Brother star Blair McDonough and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

The actor announced the news by posting on Instagram alongside wife Kristi and their newborn son.

Hey World…. meet Van James McDonough. #pigeonpair

A post shared by BlairMcDonough1 (@blairmcdonough1) on

“Hey World…. meet Van James McDonough,” he wrote on the platform.

Since his time on the reality show – later becoming a soap star – 36-year-old McDonough met and married Kristi Townley.

In September 2014, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Leni, who was born in March, 2015.

