Little less, little more challenge: stop sleeping in and start up yoga.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

We all have an activity in life that we do way, way too much of (e.g. falling down Wikipedia rabbit holes), and something we know we don’t do enough (e.g. switching off the computer and enjoying, you know, sunshine). This is mine.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Blackmores. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

The thing I do way, way too much of: sleeping in.

I work an evening shift here at Mamamia, which should make for some delightful mornings off. It sounds like I should be able to wake up at a time that isn’t an ungodly hour, then make myself a time-intensive breakfast that requires me to slice my own figs and roll my own oats and milk my own cow, before heading out for a coffee with friends, and then finally heading to work.

The reality: I sleep in until the last possible minute. I take my time rolling lethargically out of bed. I potter around the house, wash a few dishes, and then head to work. And each morning as I’m hurriedly packing my leftovers for lunch that day (no fancy time-intensive quinoa salads for me), I end up wailing, “Where did the morning goooooo? Why haven’t I done anything todaaayyy?”

So for the past few weeks, I’ve been trying something a little different to stop sleeping in.

Yoga in the mornings.

Getting started was simple. I bought a $4 yoga mat from the local chemist, downloaded a $2.99 yoga app onto my phone, and have been stretching and sweating and moaning in pain on my bedroom floor, while wearing some old leggings and a ratty t-shirt.

And so far? I feel like it is probably the best $6.99 I have spent in my life.