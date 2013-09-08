Challenge: A little less Candy Crush, a little more cardio.

By NICKY CHAMP

It’s spring and I need to detox.

I’m not talking a green juice cleanse or subbing in chia seeds for chocolate. I’m not talking about spring cleaning my apartment or seasonal wardrobe clean-out (who does that anyway?).

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Blackmores. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

I’m talking about taking a break from the game that has more pulling power than crack cocaine and more gravitas than a shirtless Ryan Gosling.

Candy Crush.

Go ahead and have a chuckle but I know I’m not alone in this.

You only have to take a look at the Twitter hashtag #candycrushproblems to see there’s a whole cult of gamers out there who have drunk the Candy Crush Kool-Aid and wish to get their lives back if only they could just get past level 29 / 65 / 97 / 254.

Candy Crash now has 132.9 million monthly Facebook-connected users so chances are you’ve played it, know someone who is addicted to it or (be honest) you’re just killing time reading this while waiting for a new set of lives.

The game has become so bad, a UK facility opened a rehabilitation program for Candy Crush addicts. They receive as many as 100 enquiries a month and it costs $5,000. Don’t they know we’ve spent all our money on boosts and extra lives?

If you’re in the minority here (do not download it, I repeat DO NOT download it) it’s like selling your soul to the devil. BUT MUCH, MUCH WORSE.

I realised I had to break my addiction when I had sat on the couch not moving for three hours straight while trying to get passed the punishment that is level 65.

In a rare non-candy filled moment of clarity I realised I had been ignoring my husband, ignoring friends, text messages, and the final straw – I didn’t even care there was a new episode of Breaking Bad to download.