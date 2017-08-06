Blackheads in your ear are a thing and I am genuinely covered in goosebumps.

It appeared my Dad had finally understood me.

It was a video. A blackhead video. Not only that - the blackheads were these huge holes on someone's ear, and the stuff inside them had to be removed with tweezers.

It went for eight-and-a-half minutes.

Obviously I needed to know more, so I found out where the video had come from. It was originally posted on a pimple popping subreddit (sometimes I have a lot of respect for strangers on the Internet), and has since been watched not once, not twice, but over one and a half million times.

One Reddit user commented, "I never knew blackheads like this developed in ears... now, I don't know what is more disturbing, that they exist or that they are CONNECTED".

Oh, yes. The connectedness is... disconcerting.

Another person had one overarching question: "Why."

"That's undoubtedly one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen," they wrote, "but the horror combined with the satisfaction of watching that giant chunk coming out must be what brings you all here".

Correct.

Other significant points include that the lack of glove use is disturbing, how is this just one huge blackhead with multiple openings, and yes, the ending was worth it.

It's important that you watch this.