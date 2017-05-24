FOUND: The 10 best winter boots for under $150.

All I wanted were a replacement pair of plain black ankle boots.

Four hours after “nipping to the shops” on the weekend I realised my naivety. Even after visiting countless shops, I was struggling to find a nice-looking pair that didn’t involve selling my left kidney for.



You know, the ones that go with everything, practical for both day and night.

Since I bought them at Wittners two years ago, my current pair have served me dutifully.

Through Autumn to Spring, I’ve worn them close to every single day, and resoled them twice. A classic Chelsea style, they’re durable leather, have the perfect heel height that gives lift while still being wearable and above all are actually comfy to wear.

They were the “ones”.

Of course, I know that long term, buying cheap shoes will only cost me more money. And given how often I wear them, I’m happy to invest a little more in a good quality pair of boots. But my care factor for my feet can only go so far with my current budget.

I’m not alone. After mentioning my impossible quest, many others in the office shared their similar anguish. So I’ve taken one for the team and searched high and low (literally) for the best black boots under $150.

1. Arlie Cut Out Boot, $49.95

2. ASOS Effina Leather Ankle Boots, $95