Tuesday afternoon's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up the most important headlines this afternoon — so it’ll only take you two minutes to catch up on the news.

1. Black Saturday class action payout

By ABC NEWS

Victoria’s Supreme Court has approved a $494 million payout to victims of the deadly 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, in what is considered to be the biggest class action in Australia’s legal history.

The blaze killed 119 people, destroyed 125,000 hectares and more than 1,000 homes.

The action, which involved about 5,000 people,was taken against power distributor SP AusNet and asset manager Utility Services Group. The defendants have denied liability.

The case came about after the Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission found the Kilmore East-Kinglake bushfire was caused by an ageing SP AusNet power line.

Parties including SP AusNet and the Victorian Government had agreed to the $500 million settlement but it required the court’s approval.

In his summary, Supreme Court Justice Robert Osborn said the decision to approve the settlement was taken in part because it would result in substantial compensation for group members.

A version of this post originally appeared on the ABC website and has been republished with full permission.

2. North Korea goes offline

By ABC NEWS

Workers remove a billboard poster for The Interview in Hollywood. (AFP: Veronique Dupont)

North Korea is experiencing mass internet outages as debate rages over who ordered a cyber attack on Sony Pictures.

North Korea has repeatedly denied being behind the hack that caused Sony to halt the release of the film The Interview, which depicts a fictional plot to kill the country’s leader.