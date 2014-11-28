What are Black Friday Sales, and why should I care?

I’m about to leave on holidays to the US and all my friends are crazy-jealous about my upcoming shopping holiday. I tried to convince myself it wasn’t going to BE a shopping holiday, but then I realised I would be in New York for Black Friday and every sightseeing plan I had jumped out the window.

One of my friends asked what Black Friday was when I told her how excited I was.

My eloquent response? “It’s like the Boxing Day sales, but a gazillion times bigger”.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US and THE ultimate bargain shopping day.

The Thanksgiving holiday period is huge in the US and retailers have clicked onto that idea. Since 2005, Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the whole year.

My friends were less than thrilled that I would be in the thick of the action but I explained I’ve actually been taking part in massive shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years and until this year had never set foot in the US before.

For those not in the know, Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. It’s another big sale day, but these sales encourage people to shop online for their bargains instead.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Cash Passport Prepaid MasterCard®. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

One friend was still bummed, explaining she didn’t have a credit card and couldn’t shop online.

Obviously she wasn’t aware of cards like the Cash Passport, the prepaid Mastercard I had been using to make the most of Black Friday sales in previous years.

I’ve already got my Cash Passport ready to take to the US. I also used it when I went to Hawaii earlier this year. I explained to my friend she could get one and that it offers just the same benefits to someone shopping online from Australia.