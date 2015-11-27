Confessions of a Shopaholic was actually a documentary about my life.

Black Friday is the American version of the Boxing Day sales, and guess what? Today’s the big day, and Aussie shoppers can now join in on the fun.

Local and international retailers have finally realised the obvious – that Aussies love shopping – and have sent bargains galore (and international shipping) our way. Check out our list of the best Black Friday online deals, and just a word of warning: your credit card is about to get a big work-out.

Sephora Australia

We got excited when Sephora opened its doors in Australia. We were thrilled when they announced their online store. And today, for Black Friday, Sephora Australia are offering 10 per cent off, storewide, between 12pm today and 12am tomorrow.

Our picks? Well, the groomed brow trend isn't going anywhere, so treat yourself to these goodies by Anastasia Beverley Hills: the Brow Wiz mechanical pencil. $34, as well as the Clear Brow Gel, $36. These products are the best of the best brow products, and worth ever cent.

Snatch up a six-pack of the famous SK-II Facial Treatment Masks, $122. You know, the ones that make your face look all Silence of the Lambs-like? Well, it made my pores disappear, and my skin get bouncier, which is everything that I need now that I'm in my early 30s.

The Sephora Collection Blockbuster Palette, $69, is every beauty nut's dream. 72 eyeshadows! 32 lip glosses! And more. Shove this new release into your cart, and don't look back.

GHD