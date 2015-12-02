"I actually like it a lot." Lexxie Harford is done with covering up her birthmark.

Image: Lexxie Harford/Imgur.

Over the past two years, Lexxie Harford has been approached to star on two reality dating shows: one called ‘The Undateables’, the other ‘Too Ugly For Love?’

Both programs focus on people with ‘disabilities’ or medical conditions finding love, and evidently the casting agents considered Harford’s large facial birthmark to fit the bill. Good thing the 23-year-old isn’t easily offended.

“[The booking agent] tried to cover it and tried to make it prettier than it was,” she tells ABC News.

“I had to say to him, ‘Look, I don’t really have a place on the show you’re scouting for.'”

Rather than hide or feel ashamed of her birthmark, Harford celebrates it.

Last month she shared a series of portraits on Imgur to spread awareness, and that’s exactly what she’s achieved. They’ve been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and have attracted a raft of supportive comments and questions from other users. (Post continues after gallery.)

Lexxie Harford raising awareness of birth marks

“A lot of people are curious, or a lot of people with birthmarks cover them, so I like to raise awareness,” she explains.

Harford, a digital artist and illustrator, first became aware of her unique feature when she was nine years old — she’d never noticed it until then. “It was probably because of the ignorance of a child,” she explains.

Fortunately, she was never bullied for it by her peers as a child, and this largely remains the case now. “I’ve gotten the odd asshole who asked who hit me, but it’s been rare. Sometimes I’m asked if it’s a bruise. Doesn’t offend me,” Harford wrote in response to an Imgur commenter.

Although many people with birthmarks choose to conceal them, Harford stopped covering hers up when she was in college — but she understands why others mightn’t feel comfortable doing so.