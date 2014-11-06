17 beautiful birthday party ideas for your little girl.

Celebrate your girl’s birthday in style with these cute, creative (and easy!) birthday ideas.

Welcome to your one stop shop for everything you need when it comes to a girl’s birthday party theme.

Superhero Party

Are princesses and butterflies too girly for your little girl? Let her and her friends save the world from bad guys (and icky boys) with this slightly more feminine take on a superhero party.

The Costumes

What fun is a superhero party without superhero costumes? Let guests personalise their own superhero capes and masks - order satin capes and adorn with sticky felt cut into lightning bolts, stars and each child's initial. It's a party activity with the superhero power of doubling as a take-home favour! Let guests accessorise their hero attire with "Bam!" and "Pow!" hairclips.

The Decor

Make a phone booth out of a refrigerator box for costume changes and secret superhero meetings. (Ask around at home improvement stores for cast-off boxes.) Use more cardboard to cut and paint a city skyline and a starburst backdrop for photos.

The Food

Serve super "hero" sandwiches. Top your cake with a mini cardboard skyline. Use long licorice ropes as Wonder Woman's lassos, and serve fruit and veggie cups labeled as "energy" food.

Paris Party

Whether she's into crepes or croissants, a Paris-themed birthday party - like this one from Let's Explore - is de rigueur for any petite Francophile.

The Cake

You don't have to be a Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef to make a fancy French cake. Prepare your daughter's favourite cake flavour, blanket it in pink frosting, then top it with a paper Eiffel Tower printed from these two templates on metallic silver paper (use the greyscale option when printing).

The Food

Serve French café treats like baguettes and croissants with jam and Nutella; cheese and crackers; chocolate-dipped strawberries; grapes; and sparkling French lemonade. You can even write the menu (or at least a few words) in French on a chalkboard easel -- your guests will get a kick out of trying to translate it.

The Activities

Set up a Paris-inspired stained glass window colouring station using printouts of Paris cathedrals and pages cut from beautifully illustrated Dover mini stained glass colouring books (try these: Fun to Colour, Little Geometric, Little Mandalas, and Starbursts) and buckets of markers. Then let your budding Monets paint Impressionist-style paintings using cotton swabs, washable tempera paint and squares of watercolour paper. Get them up and moving by playing pin the butterfly on the Eiffel Tower.

Art Party

For a birthday girl who loves to paint, make a splash with an art-themed party, like this one from The Celebration Shoppe, featured on Sweet Designs by Amy Atlas.