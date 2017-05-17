A birth photographer shares the most popular photo request from new parents.

In the most recent episode of Mamamia’s pregnancy podcast, Hello Bump, co-hosts Monique Bowley and Rebecca Judd interview doula and birth photographer, Angela Gallo.

“In a world where people are becoming increasingly disconnected…” Gallo says, “birth is for me… one of the most complex and dynamic human experiences left to feel.”

But despite how intense the experience of birth is, Gallo explains that the thinking part of the brain shuts down in order to give way to “the primitive brain” during labour.

“Because of this, women say they have no idea, or don’t remember any part of their birth,” Gallo explains.

That’s where she comes in. Gallo meets with clients in the lead up to the birth, to find out exactly what they want out of their birth photos.

Common requests include crowning images, their partners first reaction, and when siblings are meeting their little brother or sister for the first time.

But interestingly, the thing expectant mothers ask for above all else, is photoshop. Specifically, to have Gallo photoshop out their “double chin”.

“That’s the number one thing I get asked about,” Gallo said. “Can you take out my double chin?”