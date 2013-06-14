The chilling ways men use contraception to control their partners.

We all know the (awful) stereotype. Woman wants a man. Man doesn’t want to be tied down. Crazed woman is desperate to for him to commit.

Gets pregnant. Traps him.

Or how about this one: Husband and wife find their marriage on the rocks. Wife feels husband pulling away. She’s terrified he’ll cheat.

Gets pregnant. Traps him.

Those pesky women and their tricky reproductive systems. Men can’t even drop their guard for a single second, or else BAM! One pricked condom and they’re TRAPPED. Doomed to a life of raising – or at least paying for – a child they never wanted in the first place, with a woman they really didn’t want to be with.

Yes, we all know the stereotype. But what most of us aren’t familiar with is the more-common-than-you-might-think situation, where the stereotype is reversed. Birth control sabotage, so to speak, but with the man doing the sabotaging.

Reproductive coercion is becoming more widely recognised as an abusive tactic some men are using to keep their female partners from escaping a relationship of domestic violence.

In a recent article on The Cut, one American Doctor spoke about the study she conducted into the amount of women being coerced or tricked into becoming pregnant: “I wondered why women were getting pregnant so soon after they came to me for birth control counseling. I became interested in the idea that women might not have as much control over their birth control as they think,” Doctor Clark said.

Clark surveyed hundreds of pregnant women in the course of her research and found that a significant 16 percent claimed to have been under significant and unwelcome pressure to conceive. Many of the women explained that their husbands and boyfriends were manipulative or coercive in encouraging them to get pregnant. Or worse: deliberately sabotaged their birth control efforts.