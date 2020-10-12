Need new kitchen appliances? We've found 6 of the best on sale, with a $300 freebie.

May we all take a moment to honour the most exciting room of the house…

…No, not the bedroom. That's a close second. It's obviously the kitchen.

Come on, the kitchen is where the magic really happens. And if you've spent the better half of 2020 eating most meals at home (hands up), you'll know just how much of a difference great appliances can make to your life.

Whether you've just moved house, you're renovating or you just want to treat your kitchen like the temple of greatness it is, now is a good time to upgrade the important appliances - like fridges, dishwashers, microwaves and more. You don't want to end up stuck during Christmas and summer when you're probably entertaining the most.

Plus, Bing Lee has a special offer for the month of October. When you buy select cooking and laundry appliances there, you'll also get a bonus Woolworths eGift card (valued from $25 to $300 depending on your purchase).

Let's have a deeper dig into some of the best appliances that are part of this deal:

1. A very fancy, very adult wine cabinet.

Vintec wine cabinet. Image: Bing Lee.

There is nothing more adult than a wine cabinet, and the Vintec 35 Bottle Wine Cabinet ($799) or 50 Bottle Wine Cabinet ($1999) is cause for cellar-bration (sorry, couldn't resist). These are what they call "single zone" wine cabinets, meaning you can store reds, whites and Champagne at the same temperature (12° to 14°C). Ingenious.