Bindi Irwin sounds exactly like our teenage selves talking about her boyfriend.

Remember how obsessed you were with your teenage boyfriend?

Yep. Same. Now, how confident would you be about confessing your love to said 17-year-old boyfriend in one of the country’s biggest magazines?

Not very?

Well, Bindi Irwin is warming the cockles of our old, cold hearts as she confesses to the Australian Women’s Weekly that her new BF Chandler Powell is, like, the only guy who “gets her”.

Naw. #younglove

Bindi has spoken in the interview about being in love (!!!) with Chandler, who does, in fairness, sound like a teenage dreamboat. I mean, the dude is a professional wakeboarder. My teenage boyfriend didn’t even wear shoes.

Like Bindi, Chandler spends much of his time travelling the globe for his career, and the two have connected over their shared hectic schedules.