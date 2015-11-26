Crikey! She's all grown up! Let's take a look at Bindi Irwin through the years.

Bindi Irwin has been in the public eye since she was just a few months old.

We saw her in her first khakis, cried with her when she lost her father at just eight-years-old and yesterday we cheered her along as she took home the mirror ball in the Dancing with Stars finale.

In case you missed it, you can watch the final moments of the show here:

The 17-year-old has always been an animal lover (she is named after a crocodile and a dog after all) and she has inherited her dad Steve’s passion for wildlife and conservation.

At just nine, she was appearing on chat shows in the US. She then launched her on clothing range, CDs and DVDs, all the while performing with her troupe the Jungle Girls.

In 2008 she won a Logie.

A lot has happened and we’ve put together a short gallery of Bindi through the years (via her Instagram).

Bindi at 3 months.

Bindi and Steve.

The image she chose for her Father's Day tribute this year.

5-year-old Bindi and her wombat.

She's always been an animal lover.

Bindi with her mum and dad.

A little Bindi fairy.

Bindi with her whole family.

Bindi doing her first "crocodile head jump" in 2006.

Bindi and Steve.

Bindi has always loved her khaki.

Bindi and Terri.

Bindi with the "Jungle Girls".

16-year-old Bindi in Who magazine.

Bindi at Australia Zoo.

Bindi getting her L Plates.

Bindi in Sunday Style.

Bindi is a hiking enthusiast.

With Fitzy and Wippa. She looks bloody short.

On holiday in France.

Lookign more grown up than ever.

Bindi discovers eye liner.

An Australia Day photoshoot.

Rocking it on Dancing With The Stars.

The moment she took home the prize.

No wonder she is bloody exhausted.

Life right now in New York after @GMA & @TheView with these gorgeous people. Grateful for my human pillows ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eVmANucbX2 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 25, 2015

We’re glad she is taking a well-deserved rest, but we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.