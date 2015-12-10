Bindi Irwin opens up about why she doesn't speak to her grandfather.

It’s been a big year for Binid Irwin after winning Dancing with the Stars and all the hearts of people everywhere. But not every aspect of Bindi’s life is at its peak.

Just after the 17-year-old won the American dancing show, her grandfather Bob Irwin spoke to the media about a family rift, that meant he was no longer in contact with his grand kids.

The late Steve Irwin's dad said he was extremely proud of what Bindi had achieved in America this year, but said he hadn't reached out to congratulate her.

“I don’t like to talk about family matters but no we are not in contact,” he told the Herald Sun.

No one is quite sure what the family rift is about, but Bindi Irwin has just broken her silence on the matter while at the 5th annual AACTA Awards on Wednesday evening.

She said that she hadn't been in contact with her grandpa since her dad, Steve, passed away.

"When my dad passed away he chose to distance himself from everything that dad loved the most," she told Daily Mail Australia.