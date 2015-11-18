All hail Queen Bindi.

Bindi Irwin’s reign on the US’s Dancing With the Stars continues as the 17-year-old wildlife warrior smashes her way through to the series grand final.

While she didn’t quite reach her usual perfect score, Bindi and her dance partner Derek Hough scored a decent 27 out of 30 for a rousing rendition of a salsa to Aussie songbird Sia’s You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile.

The Queensland teen ended the frolic – one of three routines she performed in the show – with a dip into the adoring audience.

You can watch her most recent performance here:

One judge did say she would have liked to have seen a bit more “down and dirty, because that’s what the salsa is all about”.

But no doubt Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell and mum Terri Irwin were happy with the G-rated performance.

In a sweet moment in the prelude to the big number, Terri described the amazing transformation the DWTS experience had on her daughter – in wildlife terms, of course.