Bindi Irwin is celebrating her 18th birthday in the most unusual way.

As most teenagers hitting their 18th birthday rush to their nearest bar, over-enthusiastically thrusting their now adult ID into the hands of a bored barman and ordering themselves a nice, and very legal, alcoholic drink, for her 18th birthday, Bindi Irwin will grab herself a cold can of coke out of the fridge and pour herself her very first glass.
“I’ve never had a Coca-Cola before,” Bindi told Entertainment Tonight in the lead up to her 18th birthday celebrations tomorrow.
“[My] mom always tried to limit us on soft drinks and things like that, [but] I think that now I’m allowed to have a Coca-Cola. I think?”