Another two perfect scores wasn’t what made Bindi Irwin burst into tears.

The Dancing With The Stars favourite had an emotional moment on stage when her dance partner Derek Hough surprised her with a photo of her late father, beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, at the end of their routine.

Bindi, 17, and her mum, Terri, weren’t the only two crying, with judges and members of the audience reduced to tears by the touching moment.

You can watch it here:

Video via ABC

The Aussie teenager embraced Derek, whispering “I love you” to him, before breaking down again backstage.

Bindi said the entire experience had changed her life and followed the sentiment up on Instagram after the show.