If you're not watching Billions, what are you even doing with your life?

There is something oddly alluring about the wolves of Wall Street.

It might be their mystery, it might be their drama or it might just be their money.

There’s one TV show that capitalises on all those factors and adds in a few more, like full-on female dominant BDSM, just for good measure.

The show is called Billions and it’s about to become your next binge.

Listen to Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk explain why Billions is must watch TV on The Binge.



Showtime’s Billions follows the story of hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damien Lewis), as he is investigated by attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr (Paul Giamatti), for his dastardly economic deeds.

Is he cooking the books? Yes. Is it illegal? Yes. Is he bad? Not exactly.

You see, Axe is too good of a man to be a bad one.

He pays for the children of his deceased colleagues to attend university. He donates to charity. He even swoops in at the last minute to save the bankrupt owners of his favourite pizza shop.

His investigating enemy, Rhoades, may be determined to bring him to justice but it's not that simple. It doesn't help that Rhoades' wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff), is a high-powered psychiatrist at Axe's hedge fund.