Australian restaurateur Bill Granger has died, aged 54.

Australian restaurateur, food writer and cook Bill Granger has died, aged 54.

On Wednesday Granger's family released a statement confirming his passing, saying he died on Christmas Day surrounded by family at his hospital bed in their "adopted home" of London.

They described him as a "dedicated husband and father" - his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny.

"He will be remembered as the 'King of Breakfast', for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world," his family said in their statement.

"He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

Born in Melbourne, Granger was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.