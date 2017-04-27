Bill Cosby's daughter pens open letter claiming her father "love and respects women".

The daughter of Bill Cosby has penned an impassioned essay on Facebook about the sexual assault allegations levelled at her father.

Evin Cosby, the youngest of Bill Cosby’s five children, assails the “public persecution” of her father’s character by the media, and writes that her father “love and respects women”.

“The public persecution of my dad, my kids’ grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a ‘rapist’ without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and my children,” the 40-year-old writes.

The essay comes as Cosby readies himself for his looming sexual assault trial scheduled for June 5, where the 79-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

However, according to Cosby’s daughter, her father has not been afforded the right of being considered innocent until the court proves otherwise.

“We are told that we have fundamental rights to be innocent until proven guilty. But, if enough people think you are a bad person, you are branded a bad person and the media just reinforces that.

“My dad, like anyone in this country, deserves to be treated fairly under the law. My dad broke barriers and raised the conscious of America on important topics, especially for the advancement of women,” she wrote.