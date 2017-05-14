The kind of 'before-and-after' bikini photo we can really get behind.

A fitness and body positive blogger has shared the kind of ‘after photo’ we rarely get to see.

Julie Ledbetter, a blogger from the US, shared a video to her social media accounts, showing her bikini ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots – but there’s a twist.

Ledbetter is a former bikini competition model who is now embracing a more realistic and sustainable body shape.

In her post Ledbetter says she wanted to show the difference between her body in 2014 – when she won a bikini pro card – and her body now.

“For those of you who have competed, you know what I am talking about when I say that the body on the left is NOT maintainable year-round,” she writes.

“I was almost in the single digits for body fat % (not healthy), constantly cold (in the middle of JULY), always thinking about my next meal because I was in a deep caloric deficit and couldn’t miss a gym session because ‘I was ___ weeks out from my show.’ [sic]

Julie explains her current body shape is maintainable – she has a healthy body-fat percentage and she’s no longer constantly thinking about her next meal or stressing about missing workouts.

“I am strong, content and most importantly confident of the body I have built since 2014. This body is something that I can confidently say I can maintain for life.”