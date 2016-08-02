The five biggest lies we've uncovered about The Hills.

It’s been ten whole years since we’ve “felt the rain on our skin” and watched the drama unfold on the MTV series that defined our teenage years: The Hills.

With an anniversary special set to air this weekend (cue our squeals of delight), we’re delving into the archives to expose some of the most shocking lies Lauren Conrad and her gang ever told us.

via GIPHY

(Thank goodness this sentence about Spencer Pratt wasn’t a lie).

Well, the lies the producers of the show told, lies that paved the way for the Kardashians.

1. Those cliffhanger stares? No-one reacted like that in real life.

via GIPHY

You know the moments – someone has just said or done something totally dramatic and the episode ends with some MAJOR side eye from one of the other cast members.

The truth is, those moments were totally edited in.

“We wanted to make the show feel soapy…It was like a cliffhanger for next week’s episode,” said Adam DiVello, the creator of The Hills.

Lauren Conrad reveals that at the very end of a day’s shooting, the cast would “just stand there” and “weren’t allowed to talk” so the cameras could grab all of those suspenseful stares.

2. The epic mascara tear was the result of some clever editing

via GIPHY

It was one of the most perfect moments in Hills history: Lauren’s perfect mascara tear when Audrina tells her she’s moving out. But, it turns out, it was ALL A LIE.

Lauren told Cosmopolitan that the tear was the result of her not wearing waterproof mascara (oops) and the editor’s using SLOW MOTION.

“I asked my producer and he told me they put it in slow motion to give it more dramatic effect,” she revealed.

That lie probably hurt the most.

3. Cast members were often asked to ‘hide’ so their big moments could be caught on camera

Like Kristin Cavallari’s surprise appearance at Heidi and Spencer’s wedding? She was asked to hide in a room for hours before she was able to make her debut.

via GIPHY

Lauren was also kept in a separate room to ensure she didn’t see Kristen until the ceremony.