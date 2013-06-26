1. Melissa McCarthy blames her husband for slimming down her image.

Remember the movie poster photoshop fail where actress Melissa McCarthy was rendered unrecognisable?

McCarthy has (jokingly) blamed her actor husband, Ben Falcone, for the altering the poster promoting her new movie, The Heat.

“Ben did it, and we had a big fight about it because I said I wanted it 80 per cent smaller and he said he wanted it 70 per cent,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie’s director Paul Feig told The Huffington Post, he was disappointed with the image which promoted the film’s UK release.

HP: I doubt you had anything to do with that UK poster for “The Heat” that aggressively Photoshopped the way Melissa looks, but what did you think when you saw that?

Feig: That’s the problem: I have very little to do with that — especially in the foreign markets. It’s a bummer. I love Melissa exactly how she is.

3. Stephanie Rice wins Celebrity Apprentice.

Former Olympic swimmer, Stephanie Rice has taken out the Celebrity Apprentice title for 2013.

Sprinter, John Steffenson joined Rice in the final two with PR queen Roxy Jacenko being fired after champion boxer Jeff Fenech.

Rice personally raised $121,750 and kindly donated money to the contestants’ chosen charities that didn’t raise any funds during the show.

The total amount for The Celebrity Apprentice 2013 was $862,941.