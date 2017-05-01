Connie Johnson shares the "staggering" effect of her brother Samuel's Logies speech.

Hearts fluttered across Australia last Sunday when Samuel Johnson dedicated his Best Actor Logie to his beloved sister Connie, who is dying of breast cancer.

This is the third time the 37-year-old mother has battled a form of cancer. When she was 11, she suffered an unusual tumour in a bone in her leg. At 22, she overcame a tumour in her womb.

During his impassioned speech, Samuel urged viewers to throw their support behind Connie’s Big Heart Project — an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of five cent coins.

“She’s putting together a row of coins in the shape of a love heart – it’s hopefully the biggest love heart this country has ever seen and it will be made of five cent pieces," Samuel explained.

“The entire proceeds are going directly to our scientists and researchers, no skimming, no admin.

“On behalf of my beautiful sister Connie, who I dedicate this award to, I’d like to urge any family watching, affected by cancer or not, to join us in our quest.”

The speech was heard by thousands, and it turns out Samuel's words spurred many of those people into action.

In a post on the Facebook page of Love Your Sister — the pair's charity — Connie shared the "staggering" impact of the speech.