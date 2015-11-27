Big Brother's Cat and Lawson defend their relationship.

Big Brother contestants Cat Law and Lawson Reeves caused a scandal last year after hooking up on air – while Lawson had a long-term girlfriend.

But while their relationship did not have the most stable start, more than a year on, they are still going strong.

TV Week reports that the relationship between 24-year-old magician Lawson and 32-year-old divorcee and midwife Cat have defied the odds.

Lawson said he hadn't contacted his ex Candice Leeder since cheating on her on national TV, but he insists it was what she wanted.

“I just left her to do her thing and move on,” he said. “I’ve just had to accept that’s what she wants.”

He said he and Cat made the right decision to be together.

“We’ve proved them all wrong,” he said. “If you read anything about us, it’s all negative things. Neither of us are actually bad people.”

Cat said the pair have no plans to marry.

“We weren’t gonna put any pressure on the relationship,” she said. “We weren’t technically together when we first came out of the house.”

“I’ve been married, and it’s not something I’d want to do again...We’ll get a French Bulldog, and if that doesn’t pass away, we might move onto a real baby.”

We hope Lawson's ex is just as happy as these two are now...

Are you a Big Brother fan?

Cat's twin sister, Cat, Lawson and Sonia.

Cat and Lawson with host Sonia. Cat and Lawson getting seriously #grilled by Sonia Kruger.

