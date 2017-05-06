This is where some of our favourite Big Brother contestants are now.

It saturated our pop culture scenes and was one of the most popular reality television shows our country has yet seen. And while some of it’s famous alumni have continued in the public eye like that of Chrissie Swan and Ryan Fitzgerald, where are all the others at?

Reggie

Since claiming the third series and a $250,000 prize in 2003, Reggie Bird has been open and transparent about the struggles she's encountered. As recent as March of this year, the mother-of-two appeared on Studio 10 where she spoke about going legally blind and how it has crippled her.

Since leaving the Big Brother house and experiencing national fame, Reggie has lost most of her winnings - some of which to a conman - has been divorced twice and been forced to navigate her son's battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

Merlin