The 34-year-old mother of three has a style so signature, she’s launched an entire fashion line from it, one that reportedly turns over $100M per year. Most of the clothing and accessories she sells under her name are made in China—a wee bit awkward given her father’s constant shouting about the need to create new jobs for Americans.

Still, if you like the way Ivanka dresses, you don’t have to buy her actual brand of clothing, you can just, you know, steal be inspired by her style in much the same way her step-mother Melania stole was inspired by Michelle Obama’s speech.

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention. Post continues below.

So, in an effort to take something—anything—helpful and positive from her father’s campaign, we’ve broken down some of the ways Ivanka nails dressing her busty shape.

1. No cleavage ever.

Ivanka is about high necklines all the time. Despite reportedly having a breast enlargement in 2007 that boosted her from a B cup to a DD or larger, Ivanka has always favoured high necklines to avoid looking too overtly sexy.

2. Keep your arms bare.

To contrast with her high-necked dresses, Ivanka uses bare arms to keep her looking contemporary in a fresh way.