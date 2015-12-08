What happens when you read people the Bible and tell them it's the Quran?

“If you reject my commands and abhor my laws you will eat the flesh of your own sons… and the flesh of your own daughters.”

Islamic extremism. Anti-Islam rallies. Islamic State. Muslims. Terror.

We often don’t blink when we see those words blindly grouped together.

We often don’t speak out against the prejudicial linking of Islam and violence.

But in the wake of viral social media campaigns like #YouAintNoMuslimBruv and #I’llridewithyou comes a wake-up call to those who fall prey to the perception that Islam is a violent religion.

YouTube comedians, Sacha Harland and Alexander Spoor decided to prove there is unjust prejudice about the Holy Quran.

The Dutch comedians read passages from a “Quran” to unsuspecting strangers asking them what they thought.

“If two men sleep with each other they will both have to be killed,” was one.

Another:”I do not allow a woman to teach” and “You shall cut off her hand.”

“A woman should learn in quietness and full submission.”

“If you reject my commands and abhor my laws you will eat the flesh of your own sons… and the flesh of your own daughters,” another passage read.

The reactions were predictably cloaked in the participant’s perception of Islam.

“To me, this sounds like they want to oppress you and force you to believe what they believe,” said one.

“How could anyone believe in this? That’s unbelievable to me,” another woman said.

People were then asked to compare these passages to the Bible and what they knew of it.

“I would think the Koran is more aggressive, especially with things like cutting off people’s hands,” one man said.