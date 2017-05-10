"Dear unborn embryo, things have been a little, erm, complicated."

If you’re looking for advice about options surrounding fertility, pregnancy or counselling, always consult your doctor.

Dear embryo #19731970,

I’m sorry I left you there all alone, I’m sorry I haven’t been back to get you yet, it’s been ..uhhhh?….a little “complicated”.

It took so much to get you, so much and then I just left you. I want you to know that I haven’t stopped thinking about you, I think about you every day. What a little fighter you are, you might not know this but you had 11 brothers and sisters that didn’t make it through the freezing process, but YOU did. Who knows, maybe one day you are going to grow into a real baby, my baby, but I also have to face the possibility that maybe you won’t.

Perhaps I should come and get you now, pop you in, then hope and pray for the best?

I do need to tell you a few things first though; for starters things fell apart with your dad, we didn't make it, we tried so hard and I still love him so much but if I do come for you, I'll be alone; I hope you'll be ok with that?

Also it's been four years since I last saw you, and a bit has changed, I've started a whole new life in Brisbane, I co-host a Brekky radio show, I'm really mentally, physically and financially fit and ready for you. I've learnt to love who I am again, and a big one, I've stopped drinking!